An argument in front of a Colorado Springs liquor store led to a stabbing Friday night, according to police.
The incident was reported at about 10 p.m. after witnesses saw two men in a “verbal altercation” in the 6600 block of Delmonico Drive, police said. One man began hitting the other before stabbing him in the leg, according to witnesses.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.
No arrests were announced, and police say the investigation is ongoing.