A man escaped three attackers who were armed with a knife and a handgun late Wednesday outside a Loaf 'n Jug in east Colorado Springs, police said.
The victim was attacked in the 5300 block of Airport Road about midnight. The lacerations on his face, hands and foot were not believed to be life-threatening.
None of the assailants was found. Police did not provide descriptions of the three attackers.
The attack appeared to be random, Sgt. Robert Wilson told Gazette news partner KKTV.
"According to the victim, he doesn't know the suspects, so obviously we want to be careful," he said, "but right now, we don't have any reason to believe that anybody else is in danger."