stabbing 082319
Caption +

Photo courtesy KKTV.
Show MoreShow Less

A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in south Colorado Springs, police reported.

At about 4:20 a.m., police said they responded to the 1100 block of South Nevada Avenue, near Dorchester Park, where officers found a man who had been stabbed several times in the torso. An investigation revealed the man had met two suspects, one of which who pointed a gun at the man before stabbing him, police said.

Police reported that the suspects fled the area on foot and the man was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. He is expected to survive, police said.

RELATED:

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist with a specific interest in environment and outdoor recreation. She watches way too much Star Trek and is working toward her rescue scuba divers certification. Liz joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

Load comments