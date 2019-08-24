A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in south Colorado Springs, police reported.
At about 4:20 a.m., police said they responded to the 1100 block of South Nevada Avenue, near Dorchester Park, where officers found a man who had been stabbed several times in the torso. An investigation revealed the man had met two suspects, one of which who pointed a gun at the man before stabbing him, police said.
Police reported that the suspects fled the area on foot and the man was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. He is expected to survive, police said.
RELATED: