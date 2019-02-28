A man was stabbed by a robber trying to steal his wallet in Red Rock Canyon Open Space Wednesday afternoon, Colorado Springs police said.

He was treated at a local hospital for cuts on his hands.

The assault occurred about 3 p.m.

Teen accused of shooting clerk during Colorado Springs armed robbery suspected in two more armed robberies

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

Click here for more local public safety and crime coverage.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments