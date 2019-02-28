A man was stabbed by a robber trying to steal his wallet in Red Rock Canyon Open Space Wednesday afternoon, Colorado Springs police said.
He was treated at a local hospital for cuts on his hands.
The assault occurred about 3 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.
