The man sought in the shooting of a woman at a southeast Colorado Springs home Friday was already wanted on suspicion of stalking and violations of protection orders, according to court records.
Mark Christopher Peters, 46, was described by police Friday as a person of interest in the shooting death in the 3400 block of Galleria Terrace around 6 p.m. He was taken into custody around midnight Friday, police said, and is being held in the El Paso County jail on the felony warrants.
Police have not identified the victim, but a man at the home where the shooting apparently happened identified the woman who was killed as his daughter. A bullet appeared to have been fired through the home’s front door, which had a police measurement stick next to a hole. The man, who declined to give his or his daughter’s name, said the shooting was related to domestic violence, as were the warrants for Peters’ arrest.
“The mother, daughter and son made multiple calls to the police about someone sitting on a motorcycle near the house,” the woman’s father said. “They (the police) didn’t do their job.”
The news release naming Peters as a person of interest in the shooting and warning that he was considered armed and dangerous stated that he was possibly riding a 2003 Harley-Davidson.
The police spokesman, Lt. Howard Black, declined to comment on the domestic violence incidents and the father’s claim that multiple calls had been made to police about Peters stalking the victim, saying in an email it was an active investigation.
Black said Friday that police believed the victim and shooter knew each other, and that it did not appear to be a random shooting.
A neighbor said they heard what they initially thought were firecrackers around the time of the shooting.
The woman, who would only give her first name, realized it wasn’t fireworks when she went outside and saw police officers at the end of the block.
“I’ve never seen so many SWAT and police cars in my life,” Lee said.
The last time police were in the neighborhood, Lee said, was for a drug raid up the street from her home a few years earlier.
“It’s not the best neighborhood, but this has never happened before,” she said.
Lee, who’s lived on the block since 1984, said she did not know the victim well, guessing she’s only lived in the home for about a month.
If the shooting is ruled a homicide, it would be the 16th in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 18 homicides in the city.
