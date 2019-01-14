A 26-year-old man is being sought in the shooting death of another man early Saturday after a fight erupted outside a southeast Colorado Springs nightclub, police said.

Edwin Figueroa is suspected in the death, police said on Facebook.

The shooting was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 400 block of South Circle Drive near Club La Casota.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital where he died. KRDO reported that family members identified him as 18-year-old Erbey Enriquez.

A fight had broken out just before the man was shot, police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said. No other injuries were reported.

The man’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

Twitter: @lizmforster Phone: 636-0193

