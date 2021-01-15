El Paso County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man suspected of killing a woman in a shooting Thursday in Palmer Lake.
Jose Alfredo Romero, 35, also known as Jose Romero-Romero, is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached, the Sheriff's Office said.
The shooting around 4:30 p.m. was in the 700 block of Colorado 105, where Palmer Lake police and deputies found a woman dead of a gunshot wound.
The name and age of the victim were not released.
Anyone with information can call 719-520-6666.