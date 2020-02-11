Colorado Springs police were searching for a 28-year-old man Tuesday who they said is a suspect in a shooting that left one woman injured.

Officers on Monday found a woman with a gunshot graze wound after they responded to what they called a "domestic" incident at the 7900 block of Antelope Valley Point in northeast Colorado Springs. The woman, whose name was not released, told police she was confronted by her ex-boyfriend, James McGuire, before being shot.

Police said McGuire threatened a friend of the woman's, who was involved in the dispute, with a pistol.

McGuire is wanted on suspicion of felony menacing and violating a protection order, court records show.

The victim was shot in the upper back during a confrontation with her ex-boyfriend at 7913 Antelope Valley Point. An arrest warrant has been issued. Police Blotter #27635 https://t.co/CjbvRoi0Lc — Colorado Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) February 11, 2020

Anyone with information regarding McGuire's whereabouts were asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-643-7867.

