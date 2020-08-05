A fugitive wanted on suspicion of attempted murder and second-degree assault was arrested Tuesday afternoon in southeast Colorado Springs, police said.
Officers say they have been trying to find 34-year-old Michael Abitia since July 28.
Abitia was suspected of hiding out in the Denver Metro area. On Thursday, police received an anonymous tip that Abitia had returned to an apartment in the 2500 block of Verde Drive.
Police say they found Abitia alone in the apartment around 3:30 p.m. and cornered him in a closet using a police dog.
Abitia is being held in the El Paso County jail on $25,000 bail.