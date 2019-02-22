Deputies are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a dancer at an El Paso County strip club, then fired several shots at employees early Friday.
Matthew Anthony Fanelli, 30, shot at the manager and two bouncers at Deja vu Showgirls after he was asked to leave just after midnight, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
No one was injured, though bullets hit the front of the building at 2145 B St.
He fled in a gold Lexus sedan with New Mexico plates AHRJ63.
Fanelli is believed to be driving to New York or hiding in a Colorado Springs hotel, the Sheriff's Office said. He is suspected of three counts of attempted-first-degree murder and illegal discharge of a firearm and also has a warrant in New Mexico.
The dancer who was allegedly assaulted, Cynthia Sena, 19, ran out of the club naked and left in a silver Nissan with New Mexico plates. Deputies also are hoping to locate her.
Deputies also are searching for Michael Andrew Fanelli, 20, described by the Sheriff's Office identified as a suspected accomplice.
Anyone with information on whereabouts of Matthew Fanelli, Michael Fanelli and Cynthia Sena, or any other information regarding this case, is advised to not approach them and to call the Sheriff's Office at 390-5555.