A Pueblo man woke up to police surrounding his vehicle after a passerby called 911 after noticing the man sleeping inside a pickup with a gun next to him, law enforcement said.

Officers flooded the intersection of Vinewood Lane and Bison Lane, uncertain what they were dealing with. Nearby streets were blocked as officers tried to get the man to exit the vehicle.

After failing to get any kind of response, officers approached the truck and pulled open the door — finding the man still dozing.

Read the full story with KKTV.