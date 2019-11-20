A man was shot Wednesday afternoon after trying to run from two robbers, Colorado Springs police said Wednesday night.

Police said that about 2:30 p.m., the man was walking in the 3100 block of Venetucci Boulevard, south of the Broadmoor World Arena, when two men demanded his belongings. Instead, the man tried to run and was shot in the leg, police said.

The man remains in a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police reported. His identity has not been released. Police did not announce any suspects or arrests.

