A man was apparently shot to death at an apartment in southeast Colorado Springs in the early hours of Saturday.
The shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. in the 400 block of South Murray Boulevard. Officers found an deceased adult male inside an apartment with "what appears to be a gunshot wound,'" police said.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
The death is being investigated as a homicide. If ruled as such, this will be the 31st homicide this year in Colorado Springs.
At this time last year, there were 32 homicides.