A man was apparently shot to death at an apartment in southeast Colorado Springs in the early hours of Saturday.

The shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. in the 400 block of South Murray Boulevard. Officers found an deceased adult male inside an apartment with "what appears to be a gunshot wound,'" police said.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. If ruled as such, this will be the 31st homicide this year in Colorado Springs.

At this time last year, there were 32 homicides.

