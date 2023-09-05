A man is dead, and a homicide investigation is underway following a shooting in Pueblo during the final days of August, the Pueblo Police Department shared Monday.

Police said just after 5 p.m., Aug. 30, officials received reports of an adult man walking into a Pueblo hospital with “several gunshot wounds”.

According to the department, he had allegedly arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle, where he was later transported to a Colorado Springs hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Pueblo police were able to determine through the preliminary investigation that the shooting had occurred in the 1800 block of East 17th Street.

According to officials, the victim died Saturday.

Police announced Monday the death is being investigated as a homicide. The victim's identity has not been released to the public at this time.

Officials are asking anyone who carries information regarding the incident to contact the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502, or Detective Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037.