A man was shot several times outside an east Colorado Springs gas station Saturday night, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Patrol officers were in the area of Airport Road and Powers just before 10:30 p.m., when they heard multiple gunshots going off nearby. Moments later, 911 calls began coming in about a shooting at a Loaf n’ Jug in the 5300 block of Airport.
“Upon arrival officers located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers performed immediate medical intervention to the victim until paramedics arrived,” police said.
