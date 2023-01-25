A man was shot Tuesday night on the 2400 block of South Academy Boulevard in southeast Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs Police received reports of a shooting at approximately 10:15 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities located the victim who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the CSPD.
The victim was transported to the local hospital to receive treatment. There is currently no suspect in custody, police said.
This is an active and ongoing investigation. This article will be updated as more information is received.