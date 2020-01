A man was shot in the early hours of Tuesday morning in southeast Colorado Springs, according to Colorado Springs police.

Responding officers found the victim in front of his apartment in the 1100 block of Bell Tower Heights at around 2 a.m.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe the victim and the suspect knew each other, KKTV reported.