A man was shot in the arm by another man who tried to rob him Wednesday night in southeast Colorado Springs, police said.
Officers were called about 9:30 p.m. to the 2000 block of Carmel Drive and found a man with a gunshot wound to his arm, police reported. The man told police the gunman approached his truck and demanded his belongings while pointing a handgun toward him.
When the victim refused, the man fired his weapon and ran, police said. The injured man was taken to the hospital for serious but not life-threatening wound.
Police looked for the shooter, who was reportedly wearing a dark hooded jacket and dark pants and had short black hair, but could not find him.