In a confusing turn of events, a man was inadvertently shot Saturday night in a drive-by shooting.
Police were unable to verify many details. However, they confirmed that when officers responded to reports of a shooting in the block of 1300 Shasta Drive, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The report came in just before 11:40 p.m.
Officers said the man was in his car, driving down the street when he was caught in the crossfire of the drive-by. The shooters in the vehicle were aiming for a nearby house, and succeeded in hitting the residence several times. Police said there were no injuries inside the home.
Police were unable to comment on why the particular house was targeted. The man was taken to a hospital where his wound was determined to be non-life threatening.
Police asked that anyone with information on the investigation call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.