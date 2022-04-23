night police car lights in city - close-up with selective focus and bokeh
Getty Images

Police in Pueblo are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday, officials with the Pueblo Police Department announced Saturday. 

Around 12:45 a.m. police were called to East 11th street and North Reading Avenue on reports of shooting. Police were told that several shots were heard near an alley and vehicles were seen leaving the area. 

Upon arrival, officers learned that one man was shot in the head and taken to the hospital by witnesses. Police did not give an update on the man's condition.

Detectives are investigating the incident, officials said. 

Body found in southern El Paso County
Colorado legislature on rising youth violence: ‘We’re at a crisis’

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments