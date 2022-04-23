Police in Pueblo are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday, officials with the Pueblo Police Department announced Saturday.
Around 12:45 a.m. police were called to East 11th street and North Reading Avenue on reports of shooting. Police were told that several shots were heard near an alley and vehicles were seen leaving the area.
Upon arrival, officers learned that one man was shot in the head and taken to the hospital by witnesses. Police did not give an update on the man's condition.
Detectives are investigating the incident, officials said.