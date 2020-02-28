Colorado Springs police are investigating a Friday morning incident that left a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police responded to the 1800 block of South Chelton Road shortly after 3 a.m. and found the injured man, who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspects have yet to be identified. The police department's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (710) 444-7000. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP or 1-800-222-8477.