A man shot in the head by his wife to stop him from beating and strangling her accepted a plea bargain Friday morning.

After being shot while attacking his wife in late April, Morgan Chess pleaded guilty Friday morning to several charges outlined in a plea deal reached with prosecutors, including threatening to strangle his wife with his bare hands.

The agreement, which dropped his original assault charge and left felony menacing as the top count, bundled two other cases against Chess, including an alleged 100 mile-per-hour drunk-driving and police evasion arrest and a misdemeanor menacing case also involving his wife, April.

Morgan, 30, is set to be sentenced Dec. 13. The typical term for felony menacing charges is between one to three years.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by Colorado Springs police, the afternoon of April 29, April Chess, 30, arrived home from work to find an already-drunk Morgan, a warning sign she later told police that there’d be trouble.

In their roughly ten-year marriage, April told police, Morgan had been violent with her hundreds of times. For many of the attacks, she said, Morgan had been intoxicated.

That night, Morgan was itching for a fight, and April said he started an argument with her, prompting April to take her daughter to a neighbor’s house so she wouldn’t have to see her parents fight.

When she returned, April found Morgan in bed, and said he immediately demanded to know where she’d been, provoking another argument that soon led to Morgan rising from the bed and rushing over to April, tackling and pinning her to the ground.

April shouted at Morgan to get off, but he hit her head three times and pushed her neck against the floor, choking her. April said she couldn’t breathe for about two minutes.

April told police she clawed at Morgan, leaving scratches on his neck, but couldn’t get him off her. Finally, her hands found a cup nearby, which she grabbed and swung to smash it against Morgan’s head. He finally let go.

As he got up, April said Morgan told her he was going to kill her, and walked back toward the bed, where she said she knew he stored guns. Afraid for her life, she grabbed her own teal-colored 9mm pistol, lined him up, and fired, clipping his head.

Then, she said, she grabbed a towel to stop the bleeding, and at Morgan’s request helped him to the shower.

Colorado Springs police received a call to the home in the 5000 block of Ridenour Drive at around 2 a.m., from Morgan. He told police that he’d gone to bed and woke up bleeding and in pain, later adding that April had shot him in the head.

When questioned about the scratch marks on his neck, he told police he’d gotten them hanging drywall.

Detectives took April to the police operations center for an interview, while Morgan was driven to Memorial Hospital. Police arrested him for assault later that day.

Morgan was bailed out of jail May 5, according to court records. Because of the domestic violence charges in his cases, as well as the drunk-driving case wrapped into his plea deal, Chess will undergo court-ordered substance abuse and domestic violence evaluations.