Colorado Springs police are looking for a man who allegedly shot another man in the groin, in front of the victim’s wife and children, before riding away on a motorcycle on Saturday, according to a news release from the department.

Officers responded to a 4:30 p.m., emergency call about a shooting near a motel in the 3200 block of North Chestnut Street, police said. After examining the scene and interviewing witnesses, investigators determined a man wearing a dark helmet and face shield shot the victim once in the groin before fleeing on a black sport bike.

The victim’s wife took him to a nearby hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the shooting, is encouraged to call the CSPD at 719-444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

