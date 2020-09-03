A man was shot in the 4300 block of East Fountain Boulevard near a Safeway gas station early Thursday morning, police said.

Colorado Springs police responded to the shooting shortly around 5:22 a.m. and found a man lying in road with a pair of gunshot wounds.

Police believe the victim was shot after an altercation with another male at the gas station. 

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The male suspect fled on foot.

East Fountain Boulevard at South Murray Boulevard will be shut down for several hours while police investigate.

