A man shot Thursday and found on the road near a Colorado Springs Safeway remains in stable condition Tuesday, police said.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was shot in the 4300 block of East Fountain Boulevard near a Safeway gas station early Thursday.
Colorado Springs police responded to the shooting around 5:22 a.m. and found a man lying in the road with a pair of gunshot wounds.
Police believe the victim was shot after an altercation with another male at the gas station.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The male suspect fled on foot.
East Fountain Boulevard at South Murray Boulevard was shut down for nearly seven hours as police investigated.