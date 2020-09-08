A man shot Thursday and found on the road near a Colorado Springs Safeway remains in stable condition Tuesday, police said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was shot in the 4300 block of East Fountain Boulevard near a Safeway gas station early Thursday.

Colorado Springs police responded to the shooting around 5:22 a.m. and found a man lying in the road with a pair of gunshot wounds.

Police believe the victim was shot after an altercation with another male at the gas station. 

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The male suspect fled on foot.

East Fountain Boulevard at South Murray Boulevard was shut down for nearly seven hours as police investigated. 

