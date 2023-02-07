A man was shot in a drive-by shooting early Tuesday on Colorado Springs' north side, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The victim was a passenger in a vehicle driving in the 8000 block of North Academy Boulevard, when another vehicle pulled up alongside them, police said. Several rounds were fired into the vehicle, striking the victim at least once in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a serious but not life-threatening injury.

Police did not say whether the attack was random or if the victim knew the suspect. No arrests have been announced, and there is no suspect information in the investigation, according to police.