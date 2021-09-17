A man was sent to the hospital with a single gunshot wound after a shooting east of Colorado Springs, law enforcement said.
El Paso County Sheriff's responded to the shooting in the 7100 block of Omaha Boulevard shortly around 2:47 a.m. where a man was found shot in the chest outside a home in the neighborhood, Lt. Deborah Mynatt, spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, said.
He suffered life-threatening injuries and emergency responders took him to a hospital, Mynatt said.
Deputies did not make any arrests, but all parties are accounted for, Mynatt said.
"We believe this is an isolated incident there is no known threat to the community," Mynatt tweeted.