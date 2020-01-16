A man was shot during an armed robbery in north Colorado Springs Wednesday night, police say.

Two men were parked in the McDonald's parking lot at 1244 North Academy Blvd. when two strangers — both armed — approached the car, said Lt. Steve Noblitt.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

After the armed men stole property from the car, the two men tried to drive off, Noblitt said. One of the thieves shot at the car and the bullet struck one man in the shoulder.

About 9:50 p.m., a nurse at Memorial Central Hospital notified police that a man had come to the hospital with a bullet wound, he said. It's unclear when the shooting occurred.

Police said the man's injury was not life-threatening.

No arrests have announced. Police described the shooter as approximately 6 feet tall, skinny, and armed with a silver handgun. The other man is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.