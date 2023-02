A man was shot during a robbery on the east side of Colorado Springs early Saturday morning.

Police said they were dispatched to the 1300 block of N. Academy Boulevard for a reported robbery just before 2:50 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they learned a man had been shot at least once but had left the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by a friend. The severity of his initial injuries are unknown, but police said he is expected to live.

