A man was shot when he refused to give money to a would-be robber while walking home late Tuesday near Mitchell High School, Colorado Springs police said.
A report of shots fired about 11:30 p.m. prompted police to head to the 1300 block of Potter Drive, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A witness told police they were walking with the victim when another man approached and asked for money. When the victim refused, the man pulled a gun and shot him, police said.
The shooter and two others, a man and woman, fled before police arrived. The victim has since been released from the hospital.
Late Monday, four people were robbed at gunpoint in separate heists across Colorado Springs. Read more here.