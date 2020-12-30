Police tape

A man was shot dead in eastern Colorado Springs Tuesday night, police tweeted.

Colorado Springs police arrived in the 1200 block of Potter Drive shortly before 9:25 p.m. and found a man with at least one gunshot wound. While police have not yet disclosed the exact location of the shooting, the 1200 block of Potter Drive is where Mitchell High School is located.

Man shot at Best Western hotel in Colorado Springs

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Pedestrian killed in Colorado Springs car crash identified

The shooting is under investigation and those with any information can call police at (719) 444-7000.

Would-be bank robber fails in northeast Colorado Springs

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Tags

Load comments