A man was shot dead in eastern Colorado Springs Tuesday night, police tweeted.
Colorado Springs police arrived in the 1200 block of Potter Drive shortly before 9:25 p.m. and found a man with at least one gunshot wound. While police have not yet disclosed the exact location of the shooting, the 1200 block of Potter Drive is where Mitchell High School is located.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
The shooting is under investigation and those with any information can call police at (719) 444-7000.