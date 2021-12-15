The man who was shot and killed by Colorado Springs police after allegedly attempting to break into a home in the 1700 block of Herd Street Dec. 8 has been identified as 45-year-old Michael Pantoja, Lt. Deborah Mynatt, public information officer with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
The sheriff's office is investigating the shooting in accordance with standard protocol. Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department went to a burglary in progress around 2:30 a.m. Dec. 8. Outside the home, police found Pantoja who was armed with a weapon, Mynatt said.
During the encounter, at least one police officer fired at least one round at Pantoja who as struck at least once, Mynatt said. Pantoja died on scene despite lifesaving measures.