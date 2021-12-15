12_08_21 burglary00020.jpg

El Paso County Sheriff's officers and the Colorado Springs Police investigated an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning, Dec. 8, 2021, on the 1700 block of Herd Street in Colorado Springs. . According to Gazette news partner KKTV, officers responded to a burglary in progress call around 2:30 a.m. After arrival, a suspect reportedly confronted officers with knife. At least one officer fired at least one shot, killing the suspect. No officers were injured during the altercation. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

The man who was shot and killed by Colorado Springs police after allegedly attempting to break into a home in the 1700 block of Herd Street Dec. 8 has been identified as 45-year-old Michael Pantoja, Lt. Deborah Mynatt, public information officer with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The sheriff's office is investigating the shooting in accordance with standard protocol. Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department went to a burglary in progress around 2:30 a.m. Dec. 8. Outside the home, police found Pantoja who was armed with a weapon, Mynatt said.

During the encounter, at least one police officer fired at least one round at Pantoja who as struck at least once, Mynatt said. Pantoja died on scene despite lifesaving measures. 

