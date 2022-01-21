The suspect shot by Colorado Springs police officers Wednesday has been identified as 33-year-old Austin Hood, Lt. Deborah Mynatt with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.
The sheriff's office is investigating the shooting in accordance with Colorado law. Just after 11:50 p.m. Wednesday officers on patrol heard what sounded like a bullet passing their vehicles. The officers found a gray SUV parked in the middle of the road at Sunnyhill and Foxridge Drives. The SUV fled the scene, Mynatt said.
Officers found the SUV again speeding down Drennan Road. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but Hood kept driving and eventually turned down Patrick Drive into the Colony Hills Apartments, according to Mynatt.
Hood then attempted to flee on foot and was pursued by officers who began searching for him. When one officer found him in a common area, Mynatt said Hood pointed a weapon at an officer to which the officer responded by firing at least one round at Hood.
According to Mynatt, Hood was arrested on suspicion on assault on a peace officer, felony menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and parole violation. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The officer who shot Hood has been placed on administrative leave per department policy, Mynatt said.