A man suspected of waving a gun at passing cars on Platte Avenue and shooting out one driver's tire Wednesday night was held in lieu of $50,000 bail at the El Paso County jail Thursday.
Police cars raced to Platte and Farragut avenues near downtown just after 6 p.m. after commuters made a string of 911 calls about a roadside gunman "pointing and shooting," police said in a news release.
One woman told police she saw the gunman as she drove east on Platte near the Olympic Training Center. "The suspect subsequently shot his gun and hit another vehicle in the tire which was traveling behind her in the same direction," police said.
Police quickly spotted Thomas Merrill Smith, 41, and arrested him on suspicion of assault and other crimes.
Police didn't say why Smith was firing a gun at rush-hour traffic.
The gunfire came less than two days after another incident in the same neighborhood. A man living in the 700 block of Boulder Street fired more than 60 rounds, including one that struck a neighbor's house, in another unexplained spree of gunfire early Tuesday, police say.