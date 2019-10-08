A man who was shot near Prospect Lake in Memorial Park on Tuesday begged bystanders to call his mother as paramedics wheeled him away, witnesses said.

Police responded about 4 p.m. to the 900 block of Prospect Lake Drive, where a man in his 50s was lying in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest, witnesses said. He asked people around him for water and pleaded for someone to call his mother, they said.

Beverly Pickrom, who lives nearby, was on her way to visit her son-in-law when she saw a group of people standing around the wounded man.

This was the initial scene today at Memorial Park, where witnesses say one man was shot in the parking lot. @csgazette pic.twitter.com/WYz1i6P4jz — Gazette.Liz.Henderson (@GazetteLiz) October 8, 2019

"You could see his mouth was dry, and he was scared," she said. "That's why I went over to him and said, 'Baby, calm down.' Then the paramedics came and took his clothes off to treat the wound."

Another witness, who declined to be named, said he saw the shooter leave in a white vehicle.

"The dude was walking towards me ..." said the witness. "I point to the truck, and I say, 'Yo, you see that truck right there? That's the shooter right there!'"

Police have not reported an arrest in the shooting, and the victim's name and condition have not been released.