A man who spotted his stolen car was shot at Thursday as he pursued the thief near Memorial Park, Colorado Springs police said.

No one was hit and no injuries were reported.

The owner spotted the stolen black 2010 Cadillac DTS, which had been stolen previously, about 11 a.m. at Pikes Peak Avenue and Union Boulevard. As he followed the Cadillac, the driver shot at him and fled, police said.

Police later found the car at a property on the west side, where two people were contacted and later released. Along with the stolen Cadillac, police said they also found a stolen truck, trailer and firearm, as well as illegal narcotics within a five block radius of the property.

No arrests have been announced.

