A man was wounded in a shooting following a fight Wednesday morning in Colorado Springs, police said.
According to police, witnesses reported that several people were involved in a verbal argument that turned into a fistfight near 1600 E. Pikes Peak Ave. around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
At some point, a handgun was drawn and a man was shot in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.
No arrests have been announced and no suspect information has been released.