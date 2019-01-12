Shooting
A man was found shot to death after a fight broke out outside a nightclub early Saturday, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 400 block of South Circle Drive near Club La Casota.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A fight had broken out just before the man was shot, police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said, but no one else was injured.

The man's death is being investigated as a homicide, which would be the second of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

This was the first of two fatal shootings early Saturday. Another man was killed in an officer-involved shooting early Saturday near Colorado Springs's Motor City.

No officers were hurt.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has assumed responsibility of the investigation.

