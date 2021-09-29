One man is dead following an apparent homicide in Pueblo Monday morning, officials with the Pueblo Police Department announced.
Around 2:30 a.m. Monday police found a man who suffered a gunshot wound in the 200 block of East Third Street, police said. The man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries but he died despite receiving medical attention.
His name has not been been released.
Police are investigating this case as a homicide and are asking anyone with knowledge of the shooting to call 719-553-3385 or 719-553-2502.