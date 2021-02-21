A man accidentally shot himself in the leg early Sunday when he opened fire during a fight outside a south Colorado Springs drive-thru restaurant, police said.
The shooter fled after wounding himself but was later found and taken into the custody.
The incident occurred about 1:15 a.m. in the 2300 block of South Academy Boulevard, near El Morro Road, according to Colorado Springs police. The sole business in that block is a Sonic Drive-In, 2302 S. Academy Blvd.
Witnesses reported that the man fired several rounds toward a business after a “physical disturbance” in the parking lot.