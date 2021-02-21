Colorado Springs police tape

A Colorado Springs police cruiser sits at a crime scene.

 The Gazette file

A man accidentally shot himself in the leg early Sunday when he opened fire during a fight outside a south Colorado Springs drive-thru restaurant, police said.

The shooter fled after wounding himself but was later found and taken into the custody.

The incident occurred about 1:15 a.m. in the 2300 block of South Academy Boulevard, near El Morro Road, according to Colorado Springs police. The sole business in that block is a Sonic Drive-In, 2302 S. Academy Blvd.

Witnesses reported that the man fired several rounds toward a business after a “physical disturbance” in the parking lot.

Colorado Springs shooting leaves woman dead
1 injured, 1 arrested after suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs
Woman slashes man in domestic disturbance in Colorado Springs, police say
Load comments

Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only