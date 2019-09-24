Police are looking for two men who stabbed a 48-year-old man Tuesday in east Colorado Springs, severely injuring him.
The victim was brought to a hospital shortly after
Officers responded to a disturbance about 6:35 a.m. in the 3500 block of Vera Cruz Court, police said. They have not identified the suspects.
One is described as being a thin man, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, in his mid-20s with black, bushy hair. At the time, he was wearing a white jacket and black pants.
The other man is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, police said.
Anyone with information can call police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or or 1-800-222-8477.