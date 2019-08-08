A 54-year-old man was severely injured and two dogs killed Thursday in a fire that ravaged a home east of Pueblo, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said.
The house, in the 60000 block of Colorado 96 in Boone, was engulfed in flames when the county's Emergency Services Bureau Fire Team arrived about 3:40 a.m., the sheriff’s office reported.
The man, who was alone in the house, told police the fire woke him up. After he escaped, he drove to a nearby relative’s house, and the relative drove him to a hospital for his burns and smoke inhalation.
The Boone Fire Department and Pueblo Chemical Depot Fire Department extinguished the flames.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire. They do not believe it is suspicious, the sheriff's office said.