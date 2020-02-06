Star attorney Jose Baez welshed on a pledge to waive part of a hefty legal fee, and refuses to release a file that would prove it, says a former client serving life in prison in the murder of a Colorado Springs woman.
The claim came Thursday at a court appearance by James Takchuan Woo, 42, who has turned against the Miami-based lawyer he hired to defend against charges that Woo fatally shot his estranged mistress, Julie Tureson, 33, in 2016, before stashing her body in a local self-storage facility.
Baez rocketed to fame representing Casey Anthony, the Florida mother acquitted in 2011 of charges that she murdered her 3-year-old daughter, Caylee.
His list of high-profile former clients includes one-time New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez and embattled former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who faces sexual assault allegations.
Despite a reputation for left-field success, Baez failed to win over an El Paso County jury on Woo’s behalf.
The panel returned a slate of guilty verdicts in February 2018, roughly 15 minutes after closing arguments were complete.
At his court appearance Thursday in 4th Judicial District Court, Woo disclosed he has sued Baez and filed a grievance against him, claiming Baez promised to waive the final installment of his legal bill should he lose at trial.
"Any actions that are pending are being vigorously defended, and I expect to go away,” Baez said in a phone interview.
Baez said he is “ethically forbidden” from commenting in greater detail, but added that “it’s not uncommon for prisoners to file complaints.”
Woo said Baez made the pledge concerning his fee during an attorney-client phone call while Woo was in jail, and a recording of it should be in his case file, now in Baez’s possession.
However, Baez won’t release the file to Woo, asserting that it’s protected under a lien until Baez gets paid, Woo claimed.
Court onlookers previously told The Gazette that Baez’s tab could exceed $500,000.
Woo, of San Francisco, now claims to be indigent and has court-appointed lawyers for his appeal in the Tureson case.
The flare-up comes three years after Woo fired his public defenders and hired Baez. Months before Woo’s trial, Baez burnished his reputation by persuading a jury to acquit former NFL tight-end Hernandez on charges related to two killings. The 2017 victory left the football player incarcerated on an earlier murder conviction, however, and he committed suicide in a cell days afterward.
Baez served on Weinstein's legal team for roughly seven months before leaving his case, after telling a judge that Weinstein made representing him "unreasonably difficult," The Associated Press reported.
Woo described complaints against Baez during a hearing before 4th Judicial District Judge Jann DuBois, at which he argued for access to his case file through a Colorado Springs attorney hired to assist Baez. That attorney, Richard Bednarski, said he was unable to furnish the materials because of a protective order by DuBois.
The order bars anyone, including Woo, from getting “intimate” images of Tureson obtained by prosecutors in their case against him.
The matter was left unresolved, with the judge ordering Woo to specify what he wants from his case file and why .
DuBois set a briefing schedule likely to tie up the request for several weeks.
Woo remains incarcerated at Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility near Ordway.