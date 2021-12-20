A 27-year-old man from Alaska was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in a pickup truck later found to be stolen, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers responded to a 6 a.m. call about a rollover crash on U.S. 24 near milepost 343, officials said. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been ejected from a vehicle. Emergency personnel performed CPR on the unresponsive man and flew him by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

Upon investigation, officers determined the truck was traveling east when it drifted off the road, hit a driveway, and was briefly airborne before rolling over. Investigators concluded that because the truck was cold to the touch when they arrived, the crash had “occurred a while before being reported,” the release stated.

Officers later learned the truck, a 2004 Ford F350, had been reported stolen in Colorado Springs.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the crash, is asked to contact the Colorado State Patrol at 719-544-2424 and reference case number 2B213578.