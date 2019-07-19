Police investigated a hit-and-run east of downtown Colorado Springs Thursday night. A man was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.
Officers found a man lying in E. Platte Avenue, about two blocks east of Union Boulevard (map), around 9:40 p.m., police said in an initial report. The driver who hit him fled before police arrived.
The man was brought to Memorial Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Details of the suspected driver were not immediately available.
Stay with gazette.com for updates.