Police are looking for two men who they say stabbed a 48-year-old man Tuesday in east Colorado Springs, leaving him severely injured.
The victim was brought to a hospital shortly after officers responded to a disturbance about 6:35 a.m. in the 3500 block of Vera Cruz Court, police said. Officers have not yet identified the two suspects, who ran from the area.
One is described as being a thin, 5-foot-8-inch man in his mid-20s with black, bushy hair, police said. At the time, he was wearing a white jacket and black pants.
The other man is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, police said.
Anyone with information can call police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or or 1-800-222-8477.