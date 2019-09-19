A 23-year-old man, who admitted he fatally shot a romantic rival for flirting with his girlfriend, was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison.
Micahi Stacy Hughes was arrested in the Aug. 29, 2018, shooting of 18-year-old Jordan Coleman on the campus of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. The men were in a car and pulled over during a dispute. Neither was associated with the university. Hughes pleaded guilty July 24 to second-degree murder in the heat of passion, court records show.
He faced 16 to 26 years in prison, said one of his defense attorneys, Philip Dubois.
"We're disappointed," Dubois said. "We argued for the lower end ... the court found that it should be more."
Hughes, Coleman and an unidentified 21-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were driving from Garden of the Gods to a nearby Loaf ‘N Jug that night when Coleman and Hughes argued over Hughes’ girlfriend, the arrest affidavit says.
The argument continued as they drove to another park, where both men, who had been drinking, were "so loud that people came outside," prompting them to leave. The 20-year-old woman driver eventually pulled over near UCCS, where Coleman and Hughes got out of the vehicle.
Coleman repeatedly told Hughes he "wanted to fight him." During the argument, Hughes pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and fired two shots that hit Coleman, the affidavit said.
The driver and the 21-year-old man put Coleman in the car and drove him to Penrose-St. Francis Hospital, where he died. Police later found Hughes hiding in the area of the shooting. He denied shooting Coleman or being with him and the other two in the car that day.
The judge granted Hughes 384 days' credit for time served.