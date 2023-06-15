A Colorado Springs man was sentenced to life in prison this month for fatally shooting a woman in2021 on Colorado Springs southeast side.

After a seven-day jury trial last month, Kenneth Narnajo, 33, was found guilty of shooting and killing 34-year-old Jessica Vernon on June 26, 2021, according to court records.

Court records show Naranjo was found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference.

On June 5, Naranjo returned to court for his sentencing hearing, where Judge Chad Miller imposed a sentence of life in prison for being found guilty of first-degree murder. An additional sentence of 48 years in the Department of Corrections was added for being found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, according to court records.

The remaining 15 charges Naranjo faced, which included weapon possession by a previous offender and controlled substance possession, were dismissed by the District Attorney's Office, according to court records.