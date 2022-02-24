An 18-year-old man was sentenced to over 30 years in prison Wednesday in an April 2021 shooting in Security-Widefield that left another teenager dead just before he would have graduated from high school.

Kamrin Long, who according to court records pleaded guilty in December to second-degree murder, was sentenced to 36 years in prison by Fourth Judicial District Chief Judge William Bain Wednesday.

The sentence, Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office spokesman Howard Black confirmed, was made as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. According to court records, Long was originally charged with first-degree murder, a count that was later amended, in a shooting that left 18-year-old Isaac Garcia dead.

His death, Garcia’s father Jose Garcia said, came just before he was able to graduate from Mesa Ridge High School.

“He was just so close to graduating,” he said. “Graduating high school was a really great accomplishment for him, and he was very proud of himself and he was looking forward to walking across the stage.”

“That was taken from him,” he said, adding that the high school still handed his family Isaac Garcia’s diploma.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 4800 block of Spokane Way just after 5 p.m. on April 18 where they found two people suffering from one gunshot wound each, according to a press release. One had non-life threatening injuries, while the other, Isaac Garcia, succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

His father said roughly 20 family members and friends gathered outside the courthouse and later at his home to support each other and “break bread” following the hearing.

He said he and his family were satisfied with the sentence, that justice had been served, and that they also believed in forgiveness.

“We’re Christians, we believe in what the Bible says about forgiveness … through our support system, and the people that we had surrounding us, we were able to hold our faith much easier,” he said, noting he still would have liked to hear from Long, who didn’t speak at his sentencing.

“Doesn’t change anything, but it does matter to hear somebody say ‘I regret what I did’ or ‘I’m sorry that I did what I did,’” he said.