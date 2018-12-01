A man was sentenced this week to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to a number of crimes including a carjacking and slamming into a police cruiser while trying to escape.
Miguel Lema Cruz was sentenced to federal prison on Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge R. Brooke Jackson.
According to the plea agreement police were called to a reported disturbance at the El Ranchito Meat Market in Colorado Springs on May 29, 2017. A woman called police and claimed Cruz threatened her. The woman noticed Cruz reached for what appeared a gun and then left the store.
Officers got to the area and noticed Cruz in a truck in the parking lot. When they tried to make contact with Cruz he slammed into a marked patrol vehicle and then drove past an officer and fled the scene. A chase started. Cruz ran a red light and hit two other vehicles. Cruz then reportedly got out of the truck, dropped a handgun and took an AR-15 type rifle and carjacked a woman in a sedan. Another chase started and Cruz got away.
At the crash scene authorities recovered the handgun. The gun had been stolen. Police also found 270 grams of heroin, 623 grams of meth and $20,000 in cash and ammunition.